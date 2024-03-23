In our weekly ‘Memory Lane Schooldays’ feature, we look back at a music festival 14 years ago...

Youngsters from a number of local schools attended the Norfolk County Music Festival day in March 2010, which was held at the King Edward VII High School, Lynn.

Choirs, as well as children playing a variety of instruments including string, brass and wind, featured in the event which attracted a large audience. The adjudicator was musician Gary Sieling, who placed those taking part in one of five categories.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

In this picture are children from St Andrew’s School in Pickenham, Harpley VC School and Lynn’s Greyfriars Primary.

Also taking part were Whitefriars Primary, Lynn, Downham High and Lynn KES.