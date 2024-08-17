In our weekly On This Week column we look back to August 18-24, 2004…

Now you see it… now you don’t! Another Lynn landmark has bitten the dust this week, as part of the huge town centre development. The car park behind New Conduit Street has met with the business end of a demolition team – and hasn’t lived to tell the tale. Love it or loathe it, the rooftop car park, affectionately known as the “curly whirly” is a victim of the massive scheme to remodel Lynn town centre which is due for completion by Christmas 2005. The “curly whirly” may be gone, but when the redevelopment is finished shoppers will be able to use a brand new multi-storey car park being built on the site of the present large ground-level car park at South Clough Lane.

Twelve people have been arrested in ten days in West Norfolk after police started their annual summer anti-drink and drive campaign. One man, arrested near Lynn, was allegedly found to be more than four times over the legal limit. The month-long campaign aims to reduce the number of road accidents causing death and injury, and to deter drivers from drinking or taking drugs and then driving. A total of 33 drivers have been arrested in the whole of Norfolk since the campaign started.

A wonder of Woolies was the order of the day for scores of local shoppers, all anxious to snap up first-day bargains at Lynn’s new music and video store in August 1990.Based in Broad Street and employing 15 staff, it was the 2,500th Woolworths store in the country. The first batch of blank videos were sold for the bargain sum of 6p, but those unable to beat the mad rush were still entertained.Hereward Radio DJ Dave King was signing autographs while the serious gentleman on the right was handing out balloons and badges.Records and cassettes were the shop’s main feature. Woolworths claimed they had sold one of them for every hour since 793 AD when the Vikings first invaded Britain!

Access to a West Norfolk beauty spot has been improved thanks to the hard work of conservationists and volunteers working on a boardwalk at The Point. The 50-metre boardwalk is being built at The Point which borders the River Ouse where it meets The Wash and is reached from Crossbank Road. The project is organised by the British Trust for Conservation Volunteers and English Nature. When finished, it means that wheelchair users and children will be able to go out on the marsh without it being dangerous.

Recent Sandringham Flower Show winner Neville Warnes and his wife, Pam, opened the Anmer village fete – back on the calendar after an eight-year absence. It was organised by the village’s social and community hall committee and held in conjunction with the St Mary’s Church open day. Mr Warnes picked up two of trophies at the show and was given his awards by Prince Charles; Pam, who cut the tape to open the fete, had lived in Anmer all her life. Profits from the event will be used for repairs and renovations at both the church and the community hall.

A record crowd of nearly 6,000 spectators attended the Rotary Club of Hunstanton and District’s eighth annual Kite Festival at Smithdon High School. The event, with its classic car and bike display and main ring entertainment – which included a rocket display, a first for the kite fair – was opened by Hunstanton Mayor Eric Linge. Officials are expecting the festival will have raised more than £10,000, pointing out that the good weather had helped make it such a success.

An overwhelming majority of Sutton Bridge residents have labelled their village’s traffic-calming scheme “a load of old bollards”. Disgruntled villagers let their voices be heard when 30 per cent of residents turned out to a poll asking their opinion on bollards and traffic islands in Bridge Road. This is a higher percentage than many villages can muster for a General Election and the voters’ opinions were clear – 94 per cent said they wanted the traffic calming measures removed. The poll was organised by South Holland Council following requests from the Sutton Bridge Safety Action Committee.

Lynn Money Centre Stars have moved to solve their recent inconsistency by axeing Danish speedway star Tom P Madsen ahead of the next Premier League meeting at Rye House. Madsen has been out-of-sorts for a few weeks now and his place in the side is taken by James Brundle, who has just returned from injury. Team manager Buster Chapman said: “it was a hard decision for me to make, but I felt it best for both parties if there was a change.”

The missing piece of an Iron Age torc, discovered in April in Sedgeford, was declared treasure at an inquest held this week. The fascinating piece was dug up by retired lecturer Stephen Hammond, of Heacham, during a field walk organised by Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project. He found it in a different field to the original torc which was unearthed in 1965 and valued at £3,500, which is now in the British Museum.