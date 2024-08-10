In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature we look back to 2012…

Three overseas professionals playing for local clubs officially opened a set of new cricket nets at Lynn’s King Edward Vll High School playing field at the end of the summer term in 2012.

Richard Brown, the school’s director of sport, said the nets – funded by a number of grants, including £25,000 from the Norfolk Youth Fund – were a much-needed upgrade on the previous practice area, and along with the school players, he wanted the wider cricketing community to make use of the new facility.

New cricket nets at KES in 2012.

The overseas players (front, from left) Harry Evans, Christo van Schalkwyk and Luandra van Wyk, who were playing for Downham, North Runcton and Stow clubs respectively, are pictured with pupils and KES staff.