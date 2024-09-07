In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at snapshots from September reported over the years in the Lynn News…

September 2002: Hunstanton’s long-awaited £8 million Tesco store was opened by six-year-old cystic fibrosis sufferer Charmaine Black, who had the honour of cutting the ceremonial ribbon. She was joined by, among others, her parents John and Marie Black, Jenny Brown from the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and store manager Andrew List.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

September 2002: Hunstanton St John Ambulance added a £3,000 automatic electronic defibrillator to its life-saving equipment, thanks to a donation by the Martin Ffolkes Masonic Lodge. Our picture shows Divisional Superintendent Mike Neal (front left), divisional nursing officer Viv English and SJAB member Chris Eaton (right) accepting the defibrillator from the worshipful master Arthur Chapman (centre) and Rosa Chapman, the wife of a former mason who died of a heart attack.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

September 2002: Poignant silences throughout West Norfolk marked the moment, a year previously, when terrorists struck at the heart of New York in the 9/11 attack. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives and thousands more were injured at the World Trade Center in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania. Lynn firefighters were among those observing a minute’s silence and they also collected between £200 and £300 for their New York counterparts outside Morrisons supermarket.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

September 2002: The Lynn News was praised for its role in identifying a shoplifter who had stumped police. The shoplifter was caught on CCTV and a picture of the thief was featured in the newspaper’s Crime-busters page, leading to 40 calls identifying the offender. Supt Tony Smith (left) recalled the incident at the launch of a new Crime-stoppers publicity and poster campaign where he was joined by (from left) community safety officer for the borough council Steve Earl, borough mayor John Legg and the High Sheriff of Norfolk Richard Gurney.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

September 2002: All teddy bears great and small … some of the furry friends and their owners with Father James Mather at the teddy bears service and fun day at St Edmund’s Church in Downham.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

September 2002: Swaffham author Gwendoline Page (77) with copies of her book We Kept the Secret – Enigma Memories, at the launch held at Ceres Bookshop in the town. She was one of the Wrens who worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War where enemy signals were decoded, translated and indexed.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

September 2004: Swaffham mayor Pam Buxton (centre, rear) and Postman Pat are joined by staff and some of the mums, babies and toddlers at an open day to mark the opening of Home-Start’s new office in the town.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

September 2010: Despite England’s dismal showing in the World Cup in South Africa – crashing out 4-1 to Germany in the round of 16 – one man had something to celebrate. Christian Hughes (second right) of CK Hughes Builders was the lucky winner to receive a batch of expensive prizes in Ridgeons timber and building merchants’ World Cup bonanza. Also pictured from left are Gary Good, Ridgeons purchasing manager, Neil Kimber, the Snettisham branch manager, and James Turner, Snettisham branch salesman.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

September 2010: Following the great success of the Tour of Britain cycle race sixth stage (117 miles) from Lynn to Great Yarmouth, Lynn News photographer Paul Tibbs, far right, joined a group from the East of England cycle response unit (CRU) in a charity challenge. Each member of the team, from either Lynn, Norwich or Yarmouth had to complete a 15-mile section on a specialist CRU bike which carried 45 kilograms of equipment.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

