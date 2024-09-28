In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back at village events in the month of September over the years…

September 2010: Members of the Ouse Washes Molly Dancers, who met on alternate weeks in Wimbotsham and Swaffham, are pictured at their free workshop held at Downham Methodist Church. The aim was to encourage new members.

September 2010: Connie Smart, of Wormegay (centre) took her fundraising total to £5,000 with this donation of £1,000 to the breast cancer unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The money was raised through selling plants at car boot sales to help the unit where her daughter had been treated. Connie was joined by her granddaughters Emma Bates (left) and Zoe Bates (right) and the cheque was received by breast care sisters Marie Robins and Elaine Rudd.

September 2002: This was the official opening of a new office for Juliette Daniel, manager at Dersingham’s Hanover Court sheltered housing accommodation. It had been added to the common room at the complex. Daisy Hudson, one of the original residents from 1981 cuts the ribbon, watched by, from left, councillor George Pratt, North West Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham, Hanover’s area manager Vicky Gallagher and Juliette Daniel.

September 2002: Here are some of the band members who performed at the quaintly-named Stoke Ferry Harvest Fayre, which drew a crowd of 500 to the village’s community centre.

September 2002: Parents and excited children, watching from the riverbank at Castle Acre, try to spot their numbered ducks as they float by on the River Nar in a duck race charity fundraiser organised by the Friends of Castle Acre First School.

September 2002: Bingo-lovers raised £600 for the community paramedics at Heacham’s Public Hall. Paramedic Paul Disnyer (centre) receives the cheque from left, Margaret Askew, Lorraine White, Sally Groom and Deidre Guymer.

September 2002: Borough mayor John Legg spent a day visiting Clenchwarton and meeting residents, an event organised by parish councillor Paul Brandon. They are pictured on the left as the mayoral party tours Clenchwarton’s Jubilee Park Gardens.

September 2002: Lesley Hayward (fourth right) invited friends and neighbours to her home in Pentney to raise money Macmillan Cancer Relief, a cause close to her heart.

September 2004: Churchwarden Ian Phillpot and deputy churchwarden Nicola Greaves admire one of the floral arrangements in front of the new pipe organ at St Mary’s Church, Beachamwell. This was during the Harvest Festival which raised £500 and included the dedication of the new organ.

