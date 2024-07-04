In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature we look back at when pupils turned back the clock to the 1910s…

Pupils at Lynn’s Greyfriars Primary School went back in time in July 2014 to learn more about the First World War.

They were joined by members of the women’s section of Gaywood Royal British Legion branch, who joined in the activities – including songs that were popular during the conflict.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

The children had the chance to go into school dressed up as personnel in the army, navy, air force, land girls, nurses, doctors and walking wounded.

Our picture shows some of the children with guests from the RBL including Standard Bearer Sharon Smith; the school history co-ordinator, Helen Winnington (back right) was dressed as a land girl.