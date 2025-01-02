In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature we go back to a school trip 29 years ago…

True’s Yard museum of fishing and Lynn’s North End community welcomed Class 2 from St Germans Primary School in January 1996.

The visit was made as part of a topic on the Victorians, which the 18 youngsters had just started, and they particularly enjoyed a tour of the tiny cottages which used to be occupied by the fishermen’s large families.

Arrangements were made by their new teacher, Mrs Suzanne Teverson (pictured at the back, left) and she was also planning to take the children to a Victorian house in St Germans. Also pictured is classroom helper Mrs Pat Vanhinsbergh.