In our weekly ‘Memory Lane Schooldays’ feature we look back at a Royal celebration in 2014…

The first birthday of the future King – bonnie Prince George – was marked in July 2014 at the Howard Junior School in Lynn.

A “street party in the hall” was organised for the celebration and there were life-size cut-outs of the Queen and George’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate. Plates of sandwiches and a Victoria sponge were provided for the pupils.

Jude Thurston and his mum Chelsea Link pictured pupils during a Royal ‘street party’ in 2014

And, of course, there had to be a baby as well. Three-month-old Jude Thurston did not fluff his lines when called to stand in for a VIP – that’s a Very Important Prince.

Jude and his mum Chelsea Link pictured with some of the children during the party. Photo: MLNF-14AM07229