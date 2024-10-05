In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back at events in the month of October over the years…

October 2005: Ward of the year staff from Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital pose in the grandeur of Lynn Town Hall with the certificates they were given for their hard work.

October 2005: Work was started on a £500,000 project to extend Lynn’s railway station car park, creating an extra 96 spaces to cope with increasing demand. Borough Mayor Trevor Manley cuts the first sod, joined by North West Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham, the Mayoress Coral Manley and WAGN group station manager Angela Palmer.

October 2005: According to a family legend passed down from generation to generation, Cristy Nelson was believed to be a direct descendant of Admiral Lord Nelson – and she helped in the Trafalgar Day celebrations at Lynn’s Greyfriars Primary School where she was a teacher. She is pictured here with a model of HMS Victory and pupils Connie Hitchcock, Liam Taylor, Jorge Lopez and Jaimie Clarke.

October 2005: Knitting expert Joy Tomkins celebrated National Knitting Week by giving a demonstration at Downham Library, and is pictured here showing (from left) Abigail Garrad, Jordan Randle, Georgia Luckey and Patrick Luckey how it’s done.

October 2014: Good growing conditions led to a healthy pumpkin harvest in West Norfolk, with sales taking off earlier than in previous years. Lucy Melton, manager of Knights Hill Farm Shop, is pictured in one of the polytunnels at Narborough where her father grows pumpkins.

October 2014: Lynn’s air cadets unit was formally granted the freedom of West Norfolk at a ceremony in the town. The award to the 42F Squadron had been confirmed at a special council meeting the previous month and the commanding officer, Flt Lt Pauline Petch, is pictured receiving the framed certificate from the Borough Mayor, Barry Ayres.

October 2004: South Wootton was celebrating after winning a Silver Award in Anglia in Bloom’s small town category – the population being too big for the large village section. Pictured at the “duck pond” are members of South Wootton in Bloom committee (from left) Alan Lindsay (vice chairman), Wendy Cook, Nolan Mills, Ray Jarrett, Richard Hoskins, Jan Downer (secretary) and David Hankinson.

October 2004: Founder members of the Pedlar Investment Club at Swaffham, formed in the millennium year, were seeing returns of 15 per cent on their investment through some shrewd share buying and selling. Some are pictured here for a meeting at Swaffham Ex-Servicemen’s Club and seated at the table are chairman David Wickerson (centre) treasurer Cyril Evans and secretary Christine Wright.

October 2004: Regulars at the London Porterhouse pub in Lynn went bonkers over conkers when it was decided to revive a conker competition after an eight-year break. Trevor Barr, who took over in October 2003, is pictured adjudicating as Geoff Daniel (left) and Chris Farrow take part.

October 2004: A mallard which was found at Northwell Pool in Swaffham with a screwdriver plunged through its neck and out through its breast was nursed back to health by staff at the RSPCA’s wildlife hospital in East Winch. The duck’s plight attracted national attention and was eventually released on a farm near Swaffham by hospital manager Alison Charles and is pictured right, quickly making friends at its new home.

