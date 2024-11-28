In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back through the pages of old editions of the Lynn News…

November 2012: A dress rehearsal for the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk, the latest seasonal pantomime as volunteers with the Terrington Community Fund prepare to go on stage at the village hall – and at the same time raise money for good causes in the village.

November 2013: Former Tory MP and Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Ann Widdecombe spoke at a charity dinner at Lynn Town Hall in aid of the West Norfolk branch of Macmillan Cancer Support. Pictured from left are Alex Ware, Pat Worby, Margaret Holliday, Ann Widdecombe, Elizabeth Duckworth-Chad and Peter Coates.

November 2013: Clients at Exclusive Fitness in Dersingham got their own back on the bosses Adam and Donna Seal along with instructors Danny Gent and Jessica Day by putting them through punishing sessions to raise £280 for East Anglia Children’s Hospices charity. Lisa Rawlinson, Jen Jary, Jackie Dodds and Claire Southgate clubbed together for Mr Seal’s session.

November 2016: A team of volunteers from Downham Academy unveiled their own tribute to the community’s war dead. They led work to renovate the town’s memorial garden and are pictured here with, from left, town mayor Marion Ross, RBL branch chairman Robin Pegg, the head of the academy’s Octavia House Julia Watts, and the borough’s deputy mayor and mayoress Simon and Carol Bower.

November 2016: Houghton Hall’s doors may have been shut through the winter, but a warm welcome was extended when Stocken Bridge Breaks hosted a charity bridge day which raised £3,640 for Marie Curie Cancer Care. Pictured from left: Zeb Stocken, Claudia Stocken, Lady Rose Cholmondeley, Ian Brooksby and Hugo Stevenson, fundraising representative of Marie Curie in Norfolk.

November 2014: West Norfolk driving instructors supported the national Big Learner Relay in raising funds for Children in Need. A bouncy castle and rides were set up on the B&Q car park in Lynn before 15 cars set off in convoy heading to Swaffham and on to Dereham.

November 2015: Fundraising efforts by Terrington Young Farmers group paid off when two charities were each boosted to the tune of £750 when cheques were presented at the group’s base at Jephson Hall, Walpole Cross Keys. The recipients were the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, with their representatives pictured here with YFC members.

November 2015: Staff at Terrington St Clement’s Co-Op store donated £340 for the local appeal to help build a crossing close to the village’s two schools on Churchgate Way. Duty manager Jo Butler-Eldridge and store manager Luke Ficken (right) hand over the cheque to Year 6 teacher John Braybrook.

November 2014: A £10,000 grant from the Santander Bank was an early Christmas present boosting the funds of the Purfleet Trust, which works with homeless people in Lynn. The Trust also worked in partnership with the Olive Branch Café in Hillington Square where this picture was taken and from left are café supervisor Kim Johnson, volunteer Susan Burgess, Joy Wylie of the Purfleet Trust and volunteer Lisa Freestone.

