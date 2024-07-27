In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at good causes reported in July over the years in the Lynn News…

July 2012: Wimbotsham couple Ann Smith and husband Richard decided to go “bald” in support of their son Andy, who had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was being treated at the Macmillan Centre at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The sponsored head shave quickly made double the target figure of £1,000 for the centre.

July 2012: John Bloy, of Holcombe Avenue, Lynn, set his sights on raising at least £700 for the Make A Wish Foundation from a tandem skydive he was arranging for later in the year.

July 2012: Youngsters from the Sacred Heart School in Swaffham presented £300 to the Samaritans, raising the money from the sale of postcards and refreshments at an art exhibition they hosted earlier in the year. Sasha Fountain hands over the cheque to Tony Taylor of the charity.

July 2012: These Year 6 pupils at St Martha’s Primary School in Lynn kept themselves busy when raising £665 for the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD). The cash was raised through regular cake sales, a performance of the play Reach for the Sky and the success of the school’s teams in a public speaking competition.

July 2012: Let’s get ready to Zumba! These women and girls raised about £370 for the Red Wellies charity – the Lisa Wiles Brain Tumour Support Fund – by holding a Zumba summer party, with a raffle, at South Wootton Village Hall.

July 2012: Members of the National Childbirth Trust take a break from their “Big Push” three-mile walk around the Sandringham Estate, in aid of the charity’s West Norfolk branch. The miserable weather didn’t deter the parents and children.

July 2012: Sixth formers at Lynn’s Churchill Park School held a fundraising fete as part of a course aimed at encouraging independent thinking. It was held at Lynnsport and visitors had the chance to enjoy free rides on the miniature railway. Funds raised were donated to the Norfolk PACT animal sanctuary.

July 2014: This team of volunteers helped make the Gaywood River bank in Lynn look neat and tidy, after collecting 15 full bags of rubbish. The project was put forward by 11-year-old Elizabeth Cumbley, front centre, and given full support by borough councillors Andy Tyler and Sandra Collop, on the left.

July 2014: Generous Downham Young Farmers hand over donations worth a total of £6,000 to two good causes. The outgoing chairman, Michael Walters presents £3,000 cheques to Jim Lewis of Reach for a Star and Jane Ballantyne of Home Start during the group’s annual meeting.

