A total of 39 local projects have been awarded a share of £1.3million - with a big chunk dedicated to funding a highly requested footpath into town.

The West Lynn Footpath - the biggest individual project to receive funding - will receive £287,000 to help improve the path which flows into the town centre in a bid to improve active travel into the town.

The latest instalment of CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) funding applications made to West Norfolk Council was approved by a spending panel on September 16.

The grass section of the footpath in West Lynn. Pictures: Michael Fysh

Springwood High School has received approval in this round of funding for £69,700 to upgrade its theatre and lighting.

The new LED lights would be 500% more effective and therefore create energy savings. Any amount approved above £50,000 goes to Cabinet for final approval.

Some of the applications are for simple upgrades that will improve community facilities, other applications seek help to buy equipment for or improve children’s play areas.

CIL is charged on the majority of new development and is an important source of funding for councils to use to help them deliver improvements to community facilities and services.

There are currently two rounds of applications each year. We will publish details of the next round prior to the applications opening.

Three applications were refused because they did not meet the funding criteria. Feedback will be given to unsuccessful applicants to help them make any changes needed to help them meet the criteria.