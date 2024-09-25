Police have launched an appeal after a cat was injured with what is believed to have been an air rifle.

The cat, an 11-month-old called Mickey, went missing from his owners’ home in the North Wootton area last Wednesday.

He returned home again on Saturday with a significant injury to his shoulder blade. A vet later confirmed the wounds were consistent with being shot with an air rifle.

Mickey, pictured before he was injured, is believed to have been shot by an air rifle. Picture: Norfolk Police

Mickey, pictured before he was injured, survived - and is recovering while being cared for by his owners.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact PC Lauren Fox on 101 quoting reference 36/68113/24.