King’s Lynn police appeal for information after 11-month-old cat Mickey was shot by air rifle
Published: 14:40, 25 September 2024
Police have launched an appeal after a cat was injured with what is believed to have been an air rifle.
The cat, an 11-month-old called Mickey, went missing from his owners’ home in the North Wootton area last Wednesday.
He returned home again on Saturday with a significant injury to his shoulder blade. A vet later confirmed the wounds were consistent with being shot with an air rifle.
Mickey, pictured before he was injured, survived - and is recovering while being cared for by his owners.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact PC Lauren Fox on 101 quoting reference 36/68113/24.