A 22-year-old with a “strong work ethic” found himself in court after drug-driving in town.

Todd Spooner, of Church Road in Clenchwarton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted the offence - as well as possession of 1g of cannabis.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on May 21 at 6.15pm, police stopped the Volkswagen Golf that Spooner was driving on Sandpiper Way in South Lynn.

Spooner had a gram of cannabis in his car. Picture: iStock

He was asked to carry out a roadside drug test which came back positive for cannabis. Police also asked if he had any substances in the car, and Spooner revealed the Class B drug.

He was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for further tests.

He had 4.7mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - a cannabis breakdown - in his system. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Ruth Johnson said Spooner has a “strong work ethic” and that he hopes he can keep his job as a fabricator.

The solicitor explained to the court that Spooner “self-medicated” with cannabis to seal with mental health issues.

“He has completely overhauled his lifestyle choices and takes no illicit substances,” Ms Johnson said.

Ms Johnson said the drugs Spooner had were the “dregs of the dregs”.

Spooner was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £280.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £112 and court costs of £85.