A 23-year-old could face jail after leaving four people injured when he tossed a firework into the crowd at Fawkes in the Walks.

Aidas Berzinskas appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where he admitted throwing the explosive into a group of people.

The shocking incident took place at the popular event on November 1, which was attended by thousands of visitors.

Aidas Berzinskas has admitted tossing a firework into a crowd of people at Fawkes in the Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

Four people were treated for hand and neck injuries - and the court heard that Berzinskas used his phone to film himself launching the firework.

He has also been charged with four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, as well as three counts of criminal damage. He did not indicate a plea to any of these.

Magistrates said Berzinskas’ offences were “so serious” that they had no option but to commit him to the crown court for sentence.

He has been told that sentencing guidelines mean he could face up to 18 months behind bars for each assault.

He will appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 6 for a case management hearing, and has been released on bail with conditions that he cannot attend any public gathering of more than 20 people.

Berzinskas, it can now be reported, was also in court last January after being caught with a knife in a children’s play park.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a blade in a public place, as well as possessing 22g of cannabis - offences he committed in July 2023.

He had told police he had the knife because he was carving wood in order to keep himself occupied while he was out of work.

Despite facing a community-based sentence, he was fined due to the back pain he was suffering after recent surgery.