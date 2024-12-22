A 29-year-old who was banned from driving on medical grounds “couldn’t resist a bargain” when he saw a cheap car for sale and took it for a spin.

Danny Wilkinson-List, of Eastuary Close in Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with three offences.

He admitted driving after revoking a licence on account of disability as well as driving without insurance and driving the Peugeot 306 while it didn’t have a valid MOT certificate.

Wilkinson-List was stopped on Low Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on June 5 at 8.50pm, police saw Wilkinson-List driving the red car on the A148 in Lynn.

They decided to stop him after seeing that the car didn’t have a valid MOT. Officers then discovered that Wilkinson-List didn’t have a valid licence, so he was arrested.

In mitigation, George Sorrell explained that Wilkinson-List “couldn’t resist a bargain” when seeing the car was for sale.

Mr Sorrell said: “He saw this car for sale and thought it was an irresistible bargain. He now realises this was not the best thing to do.

“I think he knows now that he should have got his licence back before persuing a bargain.”

For the offence, magistrates added a total of six points to Wilkinson-List’s licence, meaning he is now disqualified from driving for six months.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £85.