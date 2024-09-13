A “pipeline of transformational projects” in West Norfolk could be at risk after the Government halted a devolution deal for our county.

Norfolk County Council had secured an in-principle devolution deal in December last year to bring more powers and funding to the county - but announced yesterday that the new Labour Government has axed the plans.

This has raised question marks over several key projects in Lynn - including ongoing work at the King’s Lynn Enterprise Park off Nar Ouse Way and the development of a nursing school in town.

Cllr Alistair Beales says a ‘pipeline of transformational projects’ in West Norfolk could be at risk

And Cllr Alistair Beales, the leader of West Norfolk Council, has now warned that several more ambitious projects are up in the air following the Government’s announcement.

“This is very disappointing news for West Norfolk and Norfolk more widely,” he said.

“We had high expectations that this important investment would soon be in place, after the in-principle devolution deal was secured in December, following extensive local and national discussions.

The King's Lynn Innovation Centre on Nar Ouse Way, where an Enterprise Centre project could now be at risk

“The bid to government included almost £2m in total of immediate funding this year to support the development at the King’s Lynn Enterprise Park and the College of West Anglia’s School of Nursing Studies, to help support the economy, training opportunities, job-creation and further investment in our area.

“We have also been working hard on developing a pipeline of transformational projects for the borough which was planned to be delivered through securing the devolution funding in future years and we are reviewing the impact that this decision will have on delivery.

“Working closely with our partners, we will continue to lobby government to secure as much national investment for West Norfolk as possible, while exploring alternative funding sources to support development at these key facilities.”

The deal Norfolk had agreed with the previous Conservative Government proposed investment of more than £600million over 30 years.

Politicians have expressed mixed views on it being halted.

James Wild, the Tory MP for North West Norfolk, slammed the move - as did Cllr Kay Mason Billig, the leader of the Conservative-run county council.

However, Terry Jermy, the Labour MP for South West Norfolk, supported the decision as he does not believe the deal was ambitious enough.

Steve Morphew, the leader of the Labour group on the county council, described it as a “second rate deal” and hopes a new, better one can be instigated.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it wants to continue discussions “on alternative models for ambitious devolution”.