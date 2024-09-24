“The hospitality industry itself is on its knees. We don’t want anything further to put another nail in the coffin.”

That is the stark warning from Daniel High, the owner of the recently reopened Rewind nightclub in Lynn town centre.

He is responding to reports that the Prime Minister is planning to ban smoking in outdoor areas at clubs and pubs, such as beer gardens.

The queue outside of Rewind on opening night in June. Picture: Tom Anderson

The proposals, which Keir Starmer argues would ease a “burden” on the NHS by reducing illnesses caused by smoking, have proven divisive across the country - and it is no different in West Norfolk.

The ban would extend to small parks, as well as areas outside of hospitals and sports venues.

Dancers enjoy a night out at Rewind - could they soon be prevented from smoking in the outdoor area? Picture: Tom Anderson

At this stage, it does not look as though the scheme would apply to vapes.

‘I DON’T THINK IT HAS BEEN WELL RECEIVED’

Mr High is particularly frustrated by the Labour Party proposals.

Rewind, formerly known as Bar and Beyond before reopening in June, currently has its own smoking area outdoors - as do many night-time venues in the area.

Daniel High, the owner of Rewind nightclub in Lynn, does not want a smoking ban to ‘put another nail in the coffin’ of the town’s hospitality industry

“We don’t want people to have less of a reason to come out,” Mr High says. “If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“People and venues need a form of choice, really. There are a lot of what ifs, buts and maybes.

“It does concern me. I get it in restaurants and things like that, but it is a major concern for the future.”

He adds: “Just in King’s Lynn alone, we have lost two venues this year.

“I don’t think it (the proposals) has been well received, but obviously I can’t speak for everyone else.”

Mr High says he expects the potential ban to be a hot topic of discussion when the Lynn Pubwatch group next meets on October 1.

Jeff Hoyle, who writes the Bar Man column for the Lynn News, also believes that the problems with the scheme “far outweigh” any benefits it would have.

Jeff Hoyle, who writes the Lynn News’ Bar Man column, says the problems with a smoking ban would ‘far outweigh’ the benefits

He does say there could be positives if more people give up smoking, and that there may be financial benefits for the Government if there is less strain on the NHS.

Meanwhile, being anti-smoking himself, he admits that a ban in beer gardens could “enhance the drinking experience further”.

However, he adds: “Would enforcement staff need to be employed in larger pubs? Would young and untrained staff be put in difficult positions?

“Many pubs have invested in outdoor smoking areas which seem to be very effective in separating smokers from the rest of the customers. Will these now become redundant? I am unclear about the proposals for the provision of smoking areas.

“Will this lead to more smoking on pub doorsteps or on the streets directly outside pubs which can be irritating for passers by and create a litter problem with discarded butts?

“My personal view is that although I am no fan of smoking and would like to be in close proximity to as few smokers as possible, the problems with the ban outweigh the benefits.

“We live in a country which offers a degree of personal freedom and provided that people are aware of the risks, and I would suggest that they are as concerns smoking, they should be free to indulge in risky behaviour if they wish.

“I am all for dividing outdoor space to create smoke free zones and banning smoking in individual pubs at the landlord’s discretion, but think a total ban is a step to far.”

‘A LOT ABOUT NOTHING’

However, Mike Daisley, who runs The Wildfowler pub in Terrington St Clement with his wife Lisa, does not believe a ban would have much of an impact.

Mike Daisley, who runs The Wildfowler in Terrington St Clement, says worries are ‘a lot about nothing’

He still expects there to be “some sort of smoking”, and insists that the Government is “not taking away people’s rights”.

“It sounds drastic but… I don’t see how it can be done at all,” he said.

“I am fairly unemotional about it. I don’t see it changing people’s thoughts about going to a pub or not going to a pub.

“I see it being a lot about nothing.”

The Wildfowler already has a non-smoking area in place.

Simon Clark, the director of Forest - a group which campaigns for smokers’ rights - could not disagree more.

Earlier this year, he slammed a decision to ban smoking across the entire Queen Elizabeth Hospital site in Lynn - something the Government proposals would do anyway.

Now, Mr Clark has said: “Smoking bans must be evidence based and there is no evidence that smoking in the open air is a significant threat to the health of non-smokers.

“The indoor smoking ban did enormous damage to the pub industry. Extending the ban to beer gardens and other outdoor areas could force many more pubs to close, with the loss of even more jobs.

“The hospitality industry is still struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid lockdowns. The last thing licensees need is further regulations that could drive even more people away.”

Accusing the Government of adopting “bully state” tactics to stop people smoking, Mr Clark added: “If adults choose to smoke a legal product that’s their business, not the Government’s.

“Coercing people to quit smoking by threatening them with fines and other penalties if they light up outside is the mark of a bully state.”

Stephen Cleeve, the chairman of King’s Lynn Town FC, told the Lynn News that smoking is already banned from the club’s ground at The Walks.

However, he did add that it is “another liberty being removed”.

HEALTH BENEFITS AND SUPPORT FOR PUBS?

On the other hand, Terry Jermy - the Labour MP for South West Norfolk - is broadly supportive of the plans.

Terry Jermy says a smoking ban would have ‘obvious public health benefits’ - but wants to see pubs supported. Picture: UK Parliament

James Wild, his Conservative North West Norfolk counterpart, was also contacted for comment, but did not respond.

Mr Jermy said: “I look forward to seeing the details of these proposals.

“There are obvious public health benefits, as previous measures have demonstrated, but I am acutely aware of the difficult trading conditions for the hospitality industry over the past few years so this has to be given due regard as well.

“I want to see greater support for local pubs and have been pressing Ministers on this point. I am particularly keen to see smoking banned from around children's play areas - this should have happened a long while ago.”

When he first announced his plans to ban smoking in these areas, Keir Starmer said: “My starting point on this is to remind everybody that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking.

“That is a preventable death, it’s a huge burden on the NHS, and, of course, it is a burden on the taxpayer.”