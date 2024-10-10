A Lynn couple were astounded when they received a package containing the purse that was stolen from them with almost everything inside.

David and Irene Hardy were shopping in QD in town last Saturday when the purse was stolen after Irene had left it on the counter.

They didn’t expect to have such a swift reunion with the purse, which was returned to them in the post accompanied by an anonymous note.

Irene and David Hardy have been reunited with the missing purse

The couple said: “We only noticed it was missing when we got outside, went back in and asked the shop assistant who served us if it was there, but it was not, the staff kindly checked the CCTV footage but there was nothing there.

“We went straight home, immediately cancelled the credit card and accepted the fact that we would never see that purse again and learned a valuable life lesson.”

On Tuesday, a package arrived at their home with the missing purse inside. It contained Irene’s credit card, driving licence and change inside. Only £30 of cash was missing.

The note in the parcel stated: “Returning your purse, was found in a post box in Sutton Bridge.”

David and Irene added: “We are so pleased to have the purse and most of its contents back, losing the cash was a small price to pay for our carelessness.

“We are so grateful to those at Royal Mail who carried out this wonderful act of kindness and at their own expense.”