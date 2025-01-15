A new satellite project gets off the ground next week aiming to offer a more “human” approach to those in the community who have fallen on hard times.

Lynn Food Bank is opening an additional distribution centre and is looking forward to being able to offer a “warm welcome” to those collecting emergency food parcels as well as better access for families with buggies and those who struggle with their mobility.

The new St Faith’s Gaywood Centre opens on Wednesday, January 22, at Gaywood community hub. Opening hours will be 10am to noon just on Wednesdays.

Outside the Gaywood satellite food bank distribution centre are volunteers Gill and Andy Hiles with Lynn food bank strategic project manager Helen Gilbert, right. Pictures: Ian Burt

Still part of The Trussell Trust (an anti-poverty charity spearheading a community of food banks), the additional centre will provide an area for conversations to take place, enabling staff and volunteers to find out more about people and put them in touch with other agencies or organisations which can help improve their circumstances.

Helen Gilbert, food bank strategic project manager, said the ultimate aim is to get wider help for people so they no longer need to use food banks.

The new satellite is a collaboration between Lynn food bank and St Faith’s Church which has come to fruition following conversations in September between Helen and Rev Kyla Sorensen, team rector at St Faith’s.

Gaywood Community Hub becomes an additional distribution centre for Lynn food bank from next week

Helen, manager since 2019 of the town’s food bank based at TS Vancouver, said she has been looking for an additional distribution centre for the last two years.

“I had a meeting with Kyla and happened to mention about a need for another centre and how the Trussell Trust is encouraging us to reach out to churches. Kyla said they would be interested in becoming a distribution centre and that we could use the community hub.”

The existing food bank will remain at the Sea Cadets’ centre and Gaywood will be an extra string to its bow.

Said Helen: “We love the Sea Cadets, we have a really good relationship with them but the steps are a problem for people with buggies and mobility issues.

Looking forward to having space to chat to food bank users. Helen and volunteer Andy inside the Gaywood hub

“There’s isn’t anywhere we can sit and have conversations with people, there is very little privacy and what we really want is to offer a warm welcome and somewhere we can have conversations, make people feel more human and find out a little more about what is going on and what has directed them to need our support.

“Ultimately, we hope they will no longer need to come back to us. We want to reduce the number of people coming to the food bank.”

Although anyone referred to the food bank will be able to use the new centre, Helen hopes it will make life easier for those in the Gaywood and Fairstead areas.

Speaking about the additional facility, Helen said: “There is space to have a cup of tea, a friendly chat and make people feel a bit more human. Also the Citizens Advice advisor will be there as well so people can get support straight away.”

“It is an experiment - we are just going to see what happens. Many food banks have multiple distribution centres,” said Helen adding potentially, it could lead to further satellite distribution centres opening in town.

“We need to expand in order to contract. We hope by signposting it can eventually lead to people no longer needing us.

“We are really grateful to St Faith’s in helping us to do what we really should be doing - that is holding those conversations that are really important.

King's Lynn’s Food Bank at TS Vancouver. Picture: Google Maps

“We have been wanting to be able to have these to help people move on. No one really wants to have to use a food bank, we are all lovely and want to help people, but we know people don’t really want to come to us and they shouldn’t have to.

“This is a stepping stone for moving people away from having to come to us long-term,” Helen said.

Heading up the Gaywood centre will be volunteers Andy and Gill Hiles, helping Helen and Rev Kyla.

Speaking about the new venture, Rev Kyla said: “We are delighted that we can offer this facility for local people in Gaywood and beyond. The people of St. Faith’s Church seek to serve the people of our community and hopefully this new food bank satellite will make it easier for people to get the help and supplies they need. We look forward to partnering with King’s Lynn Foodbank to support people in their hardest moments.”

Helen hopes in future, it could lead to drop-ins and sessions with other organisation representatives - maybe housing and domestic abuse.

“There is so much good work going on in King’s Lynn from so many organisations. The more we can have ‘joined-up thinking’ and work together, the better it is for the community of King’s Lynn,” said Helen.

In 2024, Lynn food bank gave out 6,527 food parcels which was a drop of 1.1% on 2023 and the first time there had been a decrease since 2018.

December 2024 also saw a drop in those needing help compared to December 2023 and the food bank fed fewer people in the last six months of 2024 than the previous year.

In 2018 to 2021 before the cost of living crisis, the food bank fed 4,334.

The majority of those needing help are aged 25 to 40 and 36.3% of food given out last year went to those with children aged 16 and under. Only 2% of those aged 65 and over use the food bank.

l Helen is looking for someone to take on the role of food bank treasurer. It is a voluntary role which involves around three hours a week. If you are interested email: info@kingslynn.foodbank.org.uk