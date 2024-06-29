“Alcoholism has ruined my life,” were the words of a 48-year-old who couldn’t remember stealing more than £200 worth of perfume from a town chemist.

David Greeves, of Reid Way in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to committing the theft.

The court was told that on Monday, April 29, Greeves went into Boots in Lynn’s town centre.

The Boots store on High Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He took a number of fragrance testers, worth £229 from the store, secured them in his jacket and left without paying.

He was later arrested and made full admissions to police.

Prosecutor Sarah Fiddy said that Greeves had committed a total of 17 previous offences, many of which were thefts.

He appeared unrepresented in court and told magistrates about his problem with drinking.

Greeves, who admitted drinking before coming to court, said: “I do suffer from a very bad alcohol problem, I was really drunk and I can’t remember what happened.

“I’m guilty as charged. Alcoholism has ruined my life, I need a bit of help.”

He was ordered to pay £229 in compensation to Boots and was detained in the court building for half an hour as punishment.