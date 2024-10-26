“Obstructive”, “unruly” and “aggressive” were the words used to describe a factory worker who refused a breath test to see if he had been drink-driving.

Zilvinas Dzelaveckas, 48, of Hall View Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted refusing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Crown prosecutor Abdul Khan said that on August 24 at 10.40pm, police stopped Dzelaveckas on Tennyson Road in Lynn with suspicions that he was drink-driving.

He was asked to carry out a breath test, but refused.

He was arrested for refusing to provide a specimen, and was acting “aggressively” throughout the ordeal.

He was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but continued to act in an “unruly fashion” in the van.

A spit hood had to be placed on Dzelaveckas, and when being checked into custody, he was being “obstructive” and refused to engage with officers.

Mitigating, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Dzelaveckas acknowledges that his behaviour was “appalling”.

“It was a reflection of his intoxicated state. This is a man of previous good character who wouldn’t expect to find himself in a situation like this,” Mr Sorrell said.

“It was out of the blue - he didn’t know why he drank to excess that day.”

The solicitor said that this offence was “isolated” and Dzelaveckas’ obstructive behaviour was “alien”.

Dzelaveckas was handed a 12-month community order which will require him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He will also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 of court costs.