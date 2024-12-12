In our weekly All Our Yesterdays column, we look back at December through the years…

December 2014: South West Norfolk MP and Environment minister Liz Truss (second right) was in Swaffham to promote Small Business Saturday, visiting shops and meeting stallholders at the market. In this picture at Starlings Florist and Fruiterer shop she is joined by, from left, Breckland councillor Ian Sherwood, shop owner Kim Starling, and Breckland councillors Paul Darby and Shirley Matthews.

Small Business Saturday promotion at Starlings Florist and Fruiterer shop in Swaffham

December 2014: Just fantastic! That was the view of these Give It A Go Girls Women’s Institute members, pictured at their first ever Christmas Fayre. It was held at their base in Providence Street Community Centre in Lynn.

WI members who were involved in the Christmas Fair at Providence Street Community Centre,.

December 2014: Two-year-old Amy English meets Mickey Mouse during the festive celebrations when Swaffham’s Christmas lights were switched on.

Two-year-old Amy English meets Mickey Mouse.

December 2013: Happier days as Prince Harry – sporting his beard grown on a charity trek in the Antarctic – and his brother Prince William acknowledge some of the 5,0000 people who had lined up to watch members of the Royal Family attend the traditional service at Sandringham Church on Christmas Day.

Royals attending Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church Prince Harry and Prince William

December 2013: Ho, Ho, Ho …. The Lavender Hill Mob recruit a very special guest for their carol singing session at the Hardwick Sainsbury’s store in Lynn, fundraising for their spring production of Robin Hood.

The Lavender Hill Mob joined by Father Christmas and Rudolph at Sainsbury's Hardwick..

December 2011: The One-to-One project, offering help in West Norfolk to people with mental health, social and emotional problems, was saved from closure by a National Lottery award of £333,000 spread over five years. Celebrating are, from left, trust member Trish Benson, project co-ordinator Hanna Cooper, trust chairman Nell Steele, trust member Diana Redman and administrator Christine Thomas.

One to One celebrates their lottery award

December 2011: Hunstanton town hall’s basement was transformed into Santa’s grotto by members of the town’s Lions Club – and the theme was based on the classic children’s book The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe. Pictured here in residence are, from left, Sue Murkett, town mayor Carol Bower, Amanda Knight and eight-year-old Kathryn Larman with Santa.

Hunstanton and District Lions launch their Christmas grotto

December 2011: Swaffham Community Hospital matron Mavis White – holding the bouquet – was given a surprise retirement party by about 100 of her friends and colleagues (past and present), who gathered at the George Hotel to show their appreciation for her years of devoted work.

Mavis White who is retiring as long-serving matron of Swaffham Community Hospital.

December 2011: Young stars of Lynn Speedway’s “Playing for Success” programme received prizes and certificates at Lynn Town Hall. Children from Springwood High School Academy, Gayton Primary School and Ashwicken Primary School took part and are pictured here with teachers, Norfolk Arena owner Buster Chapman and Borough Mayor Colin Sampson.

Speedway Study Centre in Lynn's Town Hall on Tuesday evening..

