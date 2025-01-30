In our weekly All Our Yesterdays column we look back through the pages of the Lynn News…

January 2014: A team of staff and friends of the school from Whitefriars Primary School in Lynn are pictured before a skydive, hoping to raise £6,000 for a school in Uganda. From left are, headteacher Lee Stevens, Fay Leggett, Matt Tuckwood, David Ward and Larisa Sergejeva.

A team of staff and friends of the school from Whitefriars Primary School who were doing a skydive, from left: Head teacher Lee Stevens, Fay Leggett, Matt Tuckwood, David Ward and Larisa Sergejeva

January 2014: These pupils at Hunstanton’s Smithdon High School were celebrating after Year 11 took their English GCSE exam two terms early and 86 per cent passed with a grade C or above.

Year 11 pupils at Smithdon High School celebrate their GCSE English results

January 2014: Members of Downham Market and District Heritage Society celebrate a £386,300 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. The society chairman Dave Flower with (from left) Jess Flower, Kathleen Wiseman, Christine Leeder, Christine Austin, Leo Austin and Gerry Ryan said the money would go towards the renovation of the town’s old fire station museum and turning it into a museum.

Downham Market and District Heritage Society celebrate their grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, from left: Society chairman Dave Flower with Jess Flower, Kathleen Wiseman, Christine Leeder, Christine Austin, Leo Austin and Gerry Ryan

January 2014: Around 90 students from Fakenham Academy were entered early for their GCSE in English language, with a third of students bettering their earlier attempt at the exam when re-sitting. Pictured back from left are Jack Dawson, Amy Hutchinson, Abdul Kadir Aslan, Jake Sheard, Ben Butterfield, Alicia Segasby; front are Elizabeth Bamford, Molly Bigwood, Gemma Viner and Callum Frost.

Fakenham Academy GCSE students, from left (back): Jack Dawson, Amy Hutchinson, Abdul Kadir Aslan, Jake Sheard, Ben Butterfield, Alicia Segasby, (front) Elizabeth Bamford, Molly Bigwood, Gemma Viner and Callum Frost

January 2014: Lynn News readers were asked to support Shaman’s Legacy, a charity which provided foster care for dogs, particularly cross-breeds, waiting to be re-homed. It was set up by Lyndsey Forrest (right), of South Lynn and she is pictured with foster carers (from left) Tracy Spearing, Nick Clarke, Racheal Richardson, Anne Clarke and Keith Stockdale.

Wanting to rehome dogs were Tracy Spearing, Nick Clarke, Racheal Richardson, Anne Clarke, Keith Stockdale and Lyndsey Forrest

January 2014: The British Museum led a Viking invasion on to the shores of Hunstanton as a promotional film ahead of an upcoming exhibition Vikings: Life and Legend. The day involved a working replica of a Viking craft which was beached amongst the rock pools and sand below the cliffs.

British Museum promotional film at Hunstanton

January 2014: Downham Town Council announced plans to give the town war memorial a facelift before the start of the commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. John Fox, chairman of the council’s property committee (pictured) said the Downham remembrance services regularly attracted 200 to 300 people.

Cllr John Fox at the war memorial which was to be given some repair work to mark the 100th centenary of the First World War

January 2014: Sue Ryder Care launched a “Volunteers Are Priceless” campaign, hoping to attract more people to help at their charity shops around the country, such as this one in Westgate, Hunstanton. In this picture from left are store manager Jilly Kirk, volunteers John Marrow, Ford Bailey, Wendy Hare, Jean Chamberlain, David Brannan and Olive Tate, with assistant manager Jo Martinez.

Volunteers at the Sue Ryder shop in Westgate, from left: Jilly Kirk, John Marrow, Ford Bailey, Wendy Hare, Jean Chamberlain, David Brannan, Ollie Tate and Jo Martinez

January 2014: Volunteers from Swaffham Museum turned the clock back to 1914 to launch their appeal for residents’ stories of how the First World War affected the town. Mark Taylor manned this stall at an indoor market in the Assembly Rooms.

Volunteer Mark Taylor at the First World War exhibition by Swaffham Museum at the Indoor Market in the Swaffham Assembly Rooms

January 2018: This was the launch of a new book on the history of Lynn – and copies were to be handed out for free to every Year Three pupil in the town’s schools. A History of King’s Lynn was written by True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum deputy manager Rebecca Rees (second right). She is pictured with (from left) borough mayor Carol Bower, book illustrator Colleen O’Brien and the museum manager Lindsey Bavin.

Launch of new History of King's Lynn book, from left: Mayor Carol Bower, Colleen O’Brien, Rebecca Ree and Lindsey Bavin

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk