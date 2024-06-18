Your Local Paper reader Julie Smart from Grimston captured Sunday’s 11th annual vintage tractor run around her local villages.

She said: “The sun was shining for this wonderful event so I got my straw hat on and went for a tour round the villages on the trailer with Mr Roger Coe, who leads the tractors every year around all the villages including Grimston, Pott Row, Gayton Thorpe and Massingham.”

Fun times at the vintage tractor run at Grimston

The 24-mile round trip saw the tractors return to Mr Coe’s Manor Farm in time for a country fair with stalls, games, refreshments and displays.

“All the money raised goes to St Botolph’s Church in Grimston, it’s a great event for all the local villages which everybody looks forward to every year,” said Julie who set up her camera and managed to capture herself, complete with straw hat, enjoying the day.