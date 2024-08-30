Fresh ways are being explored to limit disruption on a key West Norfolk route after plans emerged to close it for months to allow roundabout works.

Shock plans for a series of closures of Grimston Road in Lynn from September to December sparked criticism last week with many only being made aware of the situation after bus operator Lynx posted details on its Facebook page of how it would have to change some of its services.

Norfolk County Council found itself under fire for not speaking with people and businesses in the town about the pending closure.

A closure of Grimston Road has been described as potentially 'life-threatening'. Picture: Google Maps

It prompted fears people would be unable to get to work due to traffic jams and changes to bus services.

The road is the main route for lorries to enter and leave the town and port to the north and other alternative roads have weight restrictions, which would prevent larger HGVs from passing through.

People were also worried it would cause difficulties for emergency vehicles trying to reach the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild

But this week North West Norfolk MP James Wild said on social media he, local councillors, and parishes, had been told the county was “pausing plans” for the new roundabout for the Knights Hill homes development and is “working up alternatives”.

Mr Wild told Your Local Paper: “The initial plans for closures would have caused major disruption on a key route into Lynn for local people and businesses.

“Having taken up concerns with Norfolk County Council’s cabinet, I welcome their commitment to look at alternatives to minimise the impact as far as possible. The Allison Homes roundabout (Edward Benefer Way) was built without too much disruption so there is a model to learn from.”

Norfolk County Council said it was aware of the concerns over the proposed closure of Grimston Road, and added: “Discussions with the MP and local elected members are still ongoing and we are working with the contractor (Tarmac) to look at further mitigation to limit disruptions, hopefully reducing the need for lengthy closures. We will update residents when the new traffic management proposals have been agreed.”

The “pause” is understood to relate to plans for the traffic management of the works as originally set out not for the whole project.

News of the closure gave rise to many comments on social media about the controversial new homes development, the impact on roads, and concerns about extra traffic generated by the development.

One said the second Grimston Road is closed the whole town will “gridlock” and Castle Rising will be a “rat run” and lorries going to Lynn docks will “plough” through the town.

West Norfolk borough councillor Simon Ring

Last week Simon Ring, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, said the county council had failed to consult with the local authority and they only found out about the closure via Lynx’s Facebook post.

“It is comical, frankly and demonstrates how a lack of communication can lead to the wrong decision.

“This all could have been avoided if we had been spoken to. You can’t make it up. The closure as it stands would be a complete disaster.”