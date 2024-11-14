In her monthly Ward Round column, hospital CEO Alice Webster discusses a ward closure and new hospital plans…

You may have heard about the recent closure of two wards, totalling 63 beds. This was possible because the patients in these wards were ready to be discharged. Our goal is to ensure patients receive the right care in the right place.

We have not closed any acute wards and patient safety remains our top priority. Patients who no longer need acute hospital care are better off continuing their recovery at home or in the community. This approach is healthier for them and reduces the risks associated with long hospital stays.

An artist's impression of the new QEH

To do this, we have increased community care capacity, with the support from Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Community Trust. We are also working to provide more appropriate care settings for patients. This new approach helps patients return home sooner, shortens hospital stays and ensures those with complex needs get the right care in the right place.

We are closely monitoring for any issues arising from the change. We have seen no change to our readmission rates, suggesting people are being cared for appropriately in the community. Ambulance handover times remain good, increasing from 90% to 92% in the last month and a new Frailty Same Day Emergency Centre has opened to provide rapid care that gets people treated and home faster.

In recent weeks, we’ve held a successful series of New QEH community events, to share updates on our progress towards a new hospital. Meeting so many people who are passionate about The QEH was inspiring, and I valued hearing from people about what matters to them. Thank you to the more than 250 people who joined to share their thoughts. Several key themes emerged that I’d like to address.

QEH CEO Alice Webster

One common question was whether our new multi-storey car park will increase parking spaces. Parking is a challenge on our site, and while the new structure will have 1,310 spaces and cater for heavier electric vehicles, we must adhere to planning rules, which limit the total spaces and consider the impact on surrounding roads.

We’re working closely with partners to enhance bus routes, as well as developing better cycling and walking paths and staff car-sharing initiatives.

Many people asked if the New QEH would open by 2030. As our current hospital is built from RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) we’ve been told we will remain on the New Hospital Programme and will not be part of the Government’s national review.

Our Trust Board has approved our Strategic Outline Case, which is an important document that explains why a new hospital is needed and how it will be delivered. These two important steps give us the green light to continue at pace towards opening a new hospital on our current site by 2030.

We are working to a tight deadline, however we have a dedicated team of specialists with vast experience from across the healthcare sector. I am confident we have the right people in place to make our new hospital a reality.

Another common question was about the size of the new hospital. While we’re working through the final design, we anticipate the new hospital will be larger than the current one – potentially around five storeys tall and have more beds. We’ll confirm this and share more details as plans are finalised.

Understandably, there was concern about the longevity of the new building. The Victorians aimed for their buildings to last 100 years. Our new hospital will be built using modern construction methods, incorporating the latest technology to ensure it’s sustainable, environmentally friendly and built to last well into the future.

I am often asked what will happen to the current building once the new one is built? While some new facilities, such as our Community Diagnostic Centre and Endoscopy Unit, will remain, the main QEH RAAC building will be demolished. The land will continue to be part of our healthcare estate, and we will assess how best to use it to ensure it meets the needs of our community.

We’ve posted a recording of the online session on our website - www.newqeh.org.uk. Any questions, please feel free to reach out on newhospital@qehkl.nhs.uk.



