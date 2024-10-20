In her monthly Ward Round column, QEH CEO Alice Webster discusses the new hospital plans…

I’m pleased to report that last week the Trust Board approved our Strategic Outline Case (SOC) which explains why a new hospital is needed and how it will be delivered. This SOC outlines the extensive assessment of six possible sites, including the current location and five alternatives, for the new hospital and the reason why our current site was identified as the best location.

Although there is still a lot of work to do, this approval is an important step forward in the programme and one to be celebrated. I would like to thank all of those who have supported the project, especially at The QEH, for all the hard work they have put into getting us to this stage.

Winners at the QEH Awards

We will continue to move at pace to deliver our plan to create a new state-of-the art hospital facility on our site. If you’d like to hear more about these plans then please come along to one of the public events on ‘Our Future QEH’ which will take place in October and November at various locations across the local area, as well as a virtual online session.

These hour-long events will provide insight into the plans for the new QEH and updates on the ongoing safety and modernisation work across our site.

To manage attendance, we ask that you sign up in advance. Please visit www.newqeh.org.uk to register for your place. I look forward to seeing many of you there.

I’m thrilled to report our new Community Diagnostic Centre is open and offering X-ray, Ultrasound and CT scans to outpatients. This really is a fantastic facility and one that will make a significant difference to the number of diagnostic tests we are able to offer. By reducing waiting times, and enhancing the scanning technology used, we aim to accelerate treatment and improve outcomes for our patients.

The feedback received from patients so far has been very positive so a big thank you to all of the team involved in delivering this new centre and ensuring a smooth transition for our patients.

Finally, at the start of the month, I had the pleasure of hosting our annual Team QEH Awards, sponsored by PA Consulting, to celebrate the amazing talent and dedicated staff we have within our hospital. It was a very special evening and certainly one to remember for so many.

I am hugely proud of Team QEH and this event highlights the great work that our team do day in, day out, from caring for those newly born into the world to providing dignity in care in a patient’s final moments. All of our team, including those who work behind the scenes, make a real difference every day and it was a pleasure to join our finalists to celebrate.

If you’d like to take a look at work winners you can visit our website www.qehkl.nhs.uk and a big thank you to everyone who sponsored and supported these awards, helping to make them possible.

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk



