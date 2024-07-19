A well known West Norfolk art group is staging its very final exhibition over the coming week.

Members of the Art 21 group will be showing off their work from Thursday to next Saturday, July 27, 10am to 4pm, at Gaywood Church Rooms in Gayton Road.

The Dersingham-based group is closing after more than 20 years, with members joining The Wash Art Group, based in neighbouring Snettisham.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Finale’, will support The Junior Gateway Club for children with learning disabilities aged four to 18, with a percentage of all sales going to the club as well as a donation of art and craft supplies from members.

Helena Anderson, from the group, said: “Art 21 is a lovely Art group which has been painting and exhibiting together for many years at Dersingham, but have recently decided to merge with an Art Group in the adjoining village of Snettisham, The Wash Art Group.

“Our numbers were diminishing, and it seemed a lovely thing to do to join together, and we have been made very welcome.

“This is the last Exhibition of Art 21 as a group, hence "Finale", and later in August, The Wash Art Group will be exhibiting at Thornham Village Hall with everyone together.

“West Norfolk has always been known for an amazing artistic community, and long may it continue.”