A young mum is celebrating the imminent release of her second crime thriller and already has her third book in the pipeline.

Sadie Norman, who lives in Runcton Holme with her husband Michael and their daughters, Maddie, ten, and five-year-old Eva, has already seen success with her first book ‘Catfish’ published through the Book Folks, and available on Amazon and Kindle.

Now she is about to see her second book ‘Squealer’ published on Tuesday, September 2, featuring the same lead character as the first.

‘Catfish’ was set in and around Lynn with a woman’s body discovered near the Red Mount Chapel in the Walks with the word ‘catfish’ carved in her chest.

The body is discovered by the main protagonist Anna and the book follows the intrigue surrounding the woman’s death.

For Sadie, 31, a former pupil at Downham High School and now working as an administrator at St Clements High, seeing her books published is a dream come true.

She said she had been “writing and fiddling” with her stories for a long time before plucking up the courage to seek to have them published.

With ‘Catfish’ published earlier this summer already proving a success with crime fiction readers she is hoping ‘Squealer’ will prove just as popular.

Like her first book, Sadie has chosen the area where she has lived all her life for the setting.

Meanwhile, her third book again featuring the same main character is in the final editing stage before being submitted for publishing and she hopes it will not be the last.

“I have lots of ideas, and I would love to do more perhaps writing in different genres and characters. Now I know the process it is a lot easier and I’m delighted that the hard work has paid off,” said Sadie.

‘Catfish’ is already available in hardback, paperback, and on Kindle, and ‘Squealer’ is available to pre-order on Kindle and will be available in book form to order from Amazon next week.