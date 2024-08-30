An autumn market will be held later this month to raise much-needed funds for a West Norfolk wildlife centre.

The RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre is hosting the market on Saturday, September 28 and the money raised will go towards helping the animals currently being rehabilitated there.

The free entry event will be held in the visitor centre from 9.30am until 3.30pm at the Gayton Road centre.

There will be something for everyone - from fresh produce, tea, coffee, cakes, plants to cold food, arts, crafts, tombolas, raffles and much more.

The RSPCA centre is looking after more than 250 animals

Evangelos Achilleos, centre manager, said: “It’s been a really busy year for the team here at East Winch and it’s hard to believe that we are getting close to the autumn season - and although the seasons change - our rehabilitation work of wildlife never stops - which is why we are hosting this autumn market to help raise vital funds for the centre.

“We are inviting people to come down and have a look at all the lovely gifts and food on offer and those who attend will also be able to visit our shop too, and, if seals are in their pools for rehabilitation, you may get to see some through the visitor centre’s window when it’s feeding time.

“The people of Norfolk and further afield have always been so incredibly supportive of our work and we hope people will be able to find some time to pop in and visit us at this event.

“We are currently caring for over 250 animals including a whopping 180 hedgehogs, as well as seals, owlets, fawns, buzzards, swans and ducks to name just a few and the money raised from the event will go towards their on-going care.”

For those who cannot make the date of the market, the centre’s shop is always open on Friday’s and Saturday’s 11am until 4pm. There is parking at the centre.

To find out how you can help RSPCA East Winch in its care for wild animals, please visit the centre’s Facebook or its Amazon wish list page.