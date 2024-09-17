A town’s camera club celebrated photographers’ work with a special trophy presentation evening.

The King’s Lynn and District Camera Club (KLDCC) kicked off its new season with its annual trophy presentation evening.

Hosted at Springwood High School, the awards were presented by the West Norfolk Academies Trust CEO Andrew Johnson accompanied by assistant trust manager Sam Simms.

Some of the competition winners and their trophies. From left: Joel Santos, Malcolm Rowley, Linda Robertson, Andrew Johnson (CEO West Norfolk Academies), Pat Atter, Barry Yeend.

Trophies and certificates were presented for competitions with many and varied themes ranging from architecture, creative, monochrome, British nature, night, people and scapes.

All attendees were able to enjoy some skilfully crafted images, presented as examples of photographs selected by independent judges as the best in their class.

Along with these, the prestigious Print of the Year was awarded to Linda Robertson for her image 'The Rocker' and Projected Digital Image of the Year to Joel Santos for his image “The Three Amigos”.

The evening was rounded off by a raffle and refreshments which were served by older students from Springwood High School

KLDCC meets at Springwood High School on Monday evenings at 7pm and offers a varied programme including illustrated talks, presentations and practical sessions where people can learn from club members who share a passion for photography.

The group’s next competition is the Lynn News Cup for Architecture, taking place on September 23. Full details can be found on the club’s website.

