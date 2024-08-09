More than 100 young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance.

The West Norfolk Academies Trust dance festival featured Key Stage 2 pupils from six of the trust’s primary schools and took place at Springwood High School in Lynn.

Participating schools included Clenchwarton Primary, Gaywood Primary, Heacham Junior, Snettisham Primary, West Lynn Primary, and Walpole Cross Keys Primary.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

At the same time, the performers were put through their paces by WNAT choreographer Kate Whyborn, who is the director of KLW Dance and Dance Wize.

“The theme for this year was the vibrant eighties, where the Rubik’s Cube was cool, fashion was bright, and music fun,” she said.

In keeping with the chosen decade, youngsters entertained an audience of friends and family during the final week of term with dances performed to eighties’ classics ‘Fame’, ‘Flashdance’, ‘Eye of the Tiger’, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, ‘Footloose’, ‘Holding Out for a Hero’, and ‘I’m So Excited’.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Snettisham. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

“Working on the WNAT dance festival is always a highlight of the academic year,” added Ms Whyborn, who worked with groups at each of the schools over six weeks, choreographing their routines and leading rehearsals.

“Often the students are apprehensive about dance and performing and begin the process unsure,” she said.

“Watching them thrive and grow in confidence, and have the courage to perform at the end, is so rewarding. I am always so impressed with how far they come in just six weeks.

“It’s more than just dance – it’s showing them that they can do hard things, and take on challenges out of their comfort zone and succeed.”

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Snettisham. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Snettisham. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Walpole Cross Keys. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – West Lynn. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Clenchwarton. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Snettisham. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Walpole Cross Keys. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – West Lynn. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Walpole Cross Keys. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – West Lynn. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Snettisham. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Snettisham. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance – Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Heacham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Snettisham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Heacham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Snettisham Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance Snettisham Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Heacham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Heacham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Snettisham Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Heacham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Snettisham Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Snettisham Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Heacham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Snettisham Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Springwood. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Primary. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Heacham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Gaywood Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Over a hundred young dancers showcased their talents when a West Norfolk multi-academy trust held its annual celebration of dance - Heacham Junior. Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt.

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk