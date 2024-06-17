A town band has used its musical talent to raise money for a hospital’s breast care unit following one band member’s cancer journey.

King’s Lynn Town Band held a concert in aid of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Breast Care Unit which cared for cornet player Helen Driver through a difficult time.

She first noticed an irregularity in her breast after a lingering pain did not go away after a 10K run.

Helen Driver and Jeanette Scales holding a cheque for QEH’s Breast Care Unit. Picture: QEH

Helen sought medical advice and after both a mammogram and ultrasound scan, a small lump was found in her breast.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer around 12 months ago and, from my first visit to the unit, I was made to feel important and cared for,” she said.

“Nothing was too much trouble, and a nurse was just a phone call away to talk about any concerns I had.

Helen, who has now completed her treatment, has been part of the town band for years and suggested the hospital as the benefactor of their upcoming spring concert.

“We were thrilled to raise £760, and I cannot thank everyone enough, family, friends, the hospital staff, the band and my work colleagues for all the tremendous support they have given me - it’s been a rollercoaster.”

Elaine Rudd, the senior breast care specialist nurse at the hospital, thanked the 24-piece band and said that money will continue to help improve QEH’s facilities to provide the best care possible.