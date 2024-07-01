A group of kind-hearted Year 8 students from King’s Lynn’s Springwood High School have donated their performance money from last month’s Wootton's Picnic on the Park to a local autism charity.

The Gliders, a rock band who formed at the end of 2022 when they met in Year 7, decided to donate the money to West Norfolk Autism Group which provides social activities and support to autistic members and their families.

Band members Leon Higgins, Joseph Palmer, Mehdi Bensihem, Hemi Grimsby and Josh Newman, with Emma Palmer.

Trustee and treasurer Emma Palmer said: "Our group is run by a very small handful of unpaid volunteers who are either parents or carers of autistic people or we are autistic ourselves. We don’t receive any government funding and rely on fundraising, donations and grants to help us pay for the activities we organise. We are extremely grateful to The Gliders for their kind, thoughtful donation. Every penny we receive goes towards providing activities for autistic people and their families in West Norfolk."

The Gliders perform covers of rock hits and proved very popular at Hunstanton's recent Party on the Green and at the opening weekend of Lynn’s Festival Too in King's Staithe Square.

Find out more about the band on social media and if you are interested in booking them, get in touch via Facebook or email: gliders_the@gmail.com