An excellent time was had by all at an action-packed village fun day.
Hundreds of visitors attended the Gaywood Community Centre event on Sunday, which received lots of positive feedback.
A dog show was very well attended, while a bird of prey display also proved popular.
There were also plenty of exciting stalls being manned by volunteers at the centre, and the burger van had a constant queue.
A donkey provided entertainment for youngsters too - as did the fairground rides.
Keryn Middleton, one of organisers of the event, said: “It was a really good day - we had such positive feedback.
“It was a really busy day. The sun was shining and everyone enjoyed themselves.
“It was constantly busy from 10am to 4pm.”
A car boot sale was also held during the event - and it too was packed with people.
Meanwhile, various members of the emergency services went along - including the police and paramedics - to chat with children and let them try out their equipment.
Keryn added: “I would say 90% of the stall holders had the best day that they have had in a long time.”
