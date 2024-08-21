An excellent time was had by all at an action-packed village fun day.

Hundreds of visitors attended the Gaywood Community Centre event on Sunday, which received lots of positive feedback.

A dog show was very well attended, while a bird of prey display also proved popular.

Youngsters could try on gear from the emergency services

There were also plenty of exciting stalls being manned by volunteers at the centre, and the burger van had a constant queue.

A donkey provided entertainment for youngsters too - as did the fairground rides.

Keryn Middleton, one of organisers of the event, said: “It was a really good day - we had such positive feedback.

Evie (7) enjoying the fun day

“It was a really busy day. The sun was shining and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“It was constantly busy from 10am to 4pm.”

A car boot sale was also held during the event - and it too was packed with people.

Meanwhile, various members of the emergency services went along - including the police and paramedics - to chat with children and let them try out their equipment.

Paramedic, Alex Blake-Barnard was available to meet from NEMS

Keryn added: “I would say 90% of the stall holders had the best day that they have had in a long time.”

There was a display in the main ring by Fens Falconry from Wisbech St Mary

Some of the Gaywood Community Centre fun day organisers

Jess and Aaron Gibson with their one-year-old son, Arthur

Cllr Steve Everitt and PC Dan Brock

A family enjoying the day

Organiser Keryn Middleton with new volunteers Livvy Toll & Ruby Forshaw

Chantelle Carter from Fens Falconry with Holly the Harris Hawk meeting youngsters Nova (2) and Kodie (3)

Gaywood Community Centre fun day. Pictures: Ian Burt

Livvy Toll, Ruby Forshaw and Teddy the dog

PC Dan Brock was on hand from Norfolk Constabulary

Chantelle Carter from Fens Falconry with Holly the Harris Hawk meeting a youngster at the fun day

Chantelle Carter from Fens Falconry with Holly the Harris Hawk

Chantelle Carter from Fens Falconry, her mum Denise Carter and Holly the Harris Hawk

Chantelle Carter from Fens Falconry with Holly the Harris Hawk meeting youngsters at the fun day

Hosting the dog show are Livvy Toll, Emily Fuller, Archie (9), Cooper the dog and Kerrie Toll

