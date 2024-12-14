Teeming with searing insights into sexism, obsession and pleasure, this glorious Japanese cult classic revolves around a famed female chef convicted as the serial killer of lonely businessmen and a story-hungry young journalist who wishes to learn the secrets of gourmet from her.

Gourmet cook Manako Kajii sits in Tokyo Detention Centre convicted of the serial murders of lonely businessmen, who she is said to have seduced with her delicious home cooking. The case has captured the nation's imagination but Kajii refuses to speak with the press, entertaining no visitors. That is, until journalist Rika Machida writes a letter asking for her recipe for beef stew and Kajii can't resist writing back.

Rika, the only woman in her news office, works late each night, rarely cooking more than ramen. As the visits unfold between her and the steely Kajii, they are closer to a masterclass in food than journalistic research. Rika hopes this gastronomic exchange will help her soften Kajii but it seems that she might be the one changing. With each meal she eats, something is awakening in her body. Might she and Kaji have more in common than she once thought?

Butter

Inspired by the real case of the convicted con woman and serial killer, ‘The Konkatsu Killer’, Asako Yuzuki's Butter is a vivid, unsettling exploration of misogyny, obsession, romance and the transgressive pleasures of food in Japan.

BOOK CHART

Compiled by Waterstones, Norfolk Street, Lynn

1. Orbital – Samantha Harvey

2. Butter – Asako Yuzuki

3. We Solve Murders – Richard Osman

4. Diddly Squat: Home to Roost – Jeremy Clarkson

5. Private Eye Annual 2024

6. Killing Time – Alan Bennett

7. The Food For Life Cookbook – Tim Spector

8. A Pawtobiography – Ted the Dog

9. I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You – Miranda Hart

10. Murder at Holly House – Denzil Meyrick