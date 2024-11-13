Ten West Norfolk organisations have been given a welcome boost - thanks to a record £40,000 fund from Lynn-based Freebridge Community Housing.

The Community Fund, which supports community and voluntary activities will help even more great causes this year.

Following a session with Norfolk Community Foundation, the Freebridge Customer Voice and Service Champion members made up of residents, 10 groups and charities which champion health and wellbeing, address social disadvantages, foster local solutions, enhance community cohesion, and cultivate sustainable, supportive environments, will benefit from fund donations.

These are : Age UK - £3,000, AEA - £3,000, Docking Playing Field Association - £2,360, Great Massingham Area Community Car Scheme - £3,000, Hanseatic Union - £5,000, North Lynn Methodist Church - £3,640, Pandora Project - £5,000, Swan Youth Project at Downham Market - £5,000, The Gateway Church - £5,000 and The Wild Hub - £5,000.

Freebridge invited recipient representatives and panel members to its office at Juniper House to learn even more about the work of the groups, the positive changes they are driving within the community and their future plans.

Sophie Bates, Freebridge director of operations said: “This year, we are thrilled to announce a record investment of £40,000 into the fund and after a selection process in collaboration with the Norfolk Community Foundation and our Customer Voice and Service Champion members, we proudly selected 10 outstanding groups and charities that are making a significant impact in our community.”

A Freebridge customer voice panel member added: “I enjoyed the whole process of the fund decisions session. Being able to support these projects, which help to rebuild lives and support fresh starts right at the heart of our community, is empowering and altruistically rewarding.

“It was so good in particular to see the Swan Youth Project and the Pandora Project receive this funding, especially when there have been so many cuts going on in addition to the ongoing impact of Covid still causing strain. I think this is a fantastic gesture from Freebridge.”

Anna Foster, project manager and chief executive of The Swan Project, said: “We are very grateful for the support from Freebridge. Our parents group is a really safe space to come and access advice and strategies to help with the extremely difficult job of parenting.

“We know that everyone attending really values the support and will be very pleased that it can continue.”

The Gateway Church’s Andy Moyle said: “We have been awarded £5k to fund our iCaf, which has been working with mainly Ukrainian refugees providing a safe and welcoming place to meet up and learn conversational English.”

North Lynn Methodist Church’s Rev Jon Price added: “This funding from Freebridge will enable the Beacon Church to hire a building administrator who will ensure that the premises are kept to a high level and can be best used to support its surrounding community.

“We’re thrilled that this has been made available and ensures that this community asset can be maximised for the benefit of our neighbours.”

David Meek, of Docking Playing Field Association, said of its donation: “We are absolutely delighted that Freebridge has supported us with the award to our charity for some new flooring in our newly renovated pavilion.”

Since its establishment in 2006, Freebridge Community Housing has grown to become the largest housing provider in West Norfolk, with around 7,000 properties and a workforce of more than 220.