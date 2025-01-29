A breastfeeding support group celebrated its second anniversary with a party for mums and children.

La Leche League West Norfolk, a local branch of La Leche League Great Britain, held a party on Monday at Marshland Hall, Marshland St James with soft play and a bouncy castle, attended by 18 children and 15 mums.

The celebration was organised by group leaders Emily Lunny, Amy Plumridge and Charlotte Pearman - La Leche League leaders are breastfeeding counsellors accredited by La Leche League International who have passed a training course averaging 18 months to two years.

West Norfolk group leaders, from left, Amy Plumridge, Emily Lunny and Charlotte Pearman

The West Norfolk branch was founded by group leader Emily in January 2023 and in that time, it has supported hundreds of mums to breastfeed their babies. Emily also supported Amy and Charlotte train to become accredited leaders, strengthening La Leche League West Norfolk.

Two-year anniversary celebration for La Leche League West Norfolk

The group offers mother-to-mother breastfeeding support groups twice a month covering Downham Market, Wisbech and Lynn.

Emily said: “We support you wherever you are at, whether breastfeeding, planning or hoping to breastfeed, combination feeding or weaning from breastfeeding, we offer non- judgemental, friendly and evidence based support.”

Meeting locations, days and times can vary - any mums who would like to find out more about the group can do so via Facebook and the website:

https://www.facebook.com/LLLwestnorfolk/ or

https://laleche.org.uk/supportgroup/lll-west-norfolk/