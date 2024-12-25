Budding young writers put pen to paper in a competition to find the best festive story.

Estate agents Russen and Turner asked school children to write their own Christmas story in 500 words with a prize of a £50 Amazon voucher for the winner and £200 in book vouchers for their school.

Youngsters were asked to take their entries to the High Street office of Russen and Turner in Lynn.

Sami receiving his prize from Georgia Dicks, a negotiator with Russen and Turner

An entry by seven-year-old Sami Sementilli, who is in Year 3 at Lynn’s Reffley Academy, was chosen as the winner and the youngster went to the office to collect his prize.

Staff said Sami is an aspiring author and they praised his winning work, entitled Santa’s Sleigh Ride Surprise.

It showed “attention to detail and lovely story made it a favourite in the office”.

Staff found it hard to choose one winner.