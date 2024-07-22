Six friends stepped up to the oche for a 12-hour darts marathon which raised £2,400 to help cancer patients at King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Duane and Laura Gowen, Pete Willingham, Denny Turner and Debbie and Scott Knight tested their arrows skills, playing leg after leg at Heacham Sports and Social Club after at 8am start.

For Duane and Debbie, the darts marathon was personal thank you for treatment they have received. Both spent many hours receiving chemotherapy treatment at the hospital’s Macmillan Unit and are now in remission.

Duane and Laura Gowen, Debbie and Scott Knight with Macmillan unit nurses and the cheque.

They wanted to raise money for the QEHKL Charity’s cancer care and treatment fund to help other patients and staff for their excellent care.

Laura Gowen, from Heacham, said: “The support from everyone in the local community both before and on the day was amazing and we couldn’t have done it without all of their support. We would like to say a massive thank you to Heacham Sports and Social Club for allowing us to hold the event and opening early.”

Aiswarya George, charge nurse in the QEH’s Macmillan Unit, added: “I’d like to personally thank the six friends who staged this fantastic event. Their generous donation will make a real difference to our patients and their relatives, allowing them to feel more comfortable during a difficult time in their life.”

The QEHKL Charity supports those receiving care and working at the hospital, enhancing patient, carer and staff experiences through projects, activities and training over and above that provided through NHS funding.

To support the charity, seewww.qehklcharity.co.uk or contact the charity team at Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613309.