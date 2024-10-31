Bowers Butchers in King’s Lynn awarded best Lincolnshire sausage accolade at UK National Sausage Week
A family-owned butchers has had its sausages crowned the best in the nation in a specialist competition.
Staff at Bowers Butchers in Gaywood say they are “really chuffed” after its Lincolnshire sausage beat hundreds of competitors to snag the prize at UK National Sausage Week.
James Middleton, who is the third generation to run the business, took a variety of products to the competition in Milton Keynes during the summer and picked up the award from the Butcher’s Hall in London on Monday.
“I’m very proud to have come from King’s Lynn,” he said.
“I’m so glad to put us on the culinary map for sausage making.”
The business was established in 1932 by James’ grandad George Bowers, who invented the Lincolnshire recipe after the war - it includes sage as well as a number of other herbs and spices.
“I think a special thank you has to go to my grandad, he would have been incredibly proud of how we’re carrying on under his name.”
A panel of experts judged the meat blind on taste, texture and looks, something which Bowers said it “prides itself on”.
“It’s a real team effort and I’m very proud of the team,” James added.
“Everyone played a part, so a big thank you to them.”