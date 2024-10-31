A family-owned butchers has had its sausages crowned the best in the nation in a specialist competition.

Staff at Bowers Butchers in Gaywood say they are “really chuffed” after its Lincolnshire sausage beat hundreds of competitors to snag the prize at UK National Sausage Week.

James Middleton, who is the third generation to run the business, took a variety of products to the competition in Milton Keynes during the summer and picked up the award from the Butcher’s Hall in London on Monday.

James Middleton with 2nd generation owner and uncle Richard Bowers. Pictures: Ian Burt

“I’m very proud to have come from King’s Lynn,” he said.

“I’m so glad to put us on the culinary map for sausage making.”

The business was established in 1932 by James’ grandad George Bowers, who invented the Lincolnshire recipe after the war - it includes sage as well as a number of other herbs and spices.

The business beat out hundreds of competitors for the title

“I think a special thank you has to go to my grandad, he would have been incredibly proud of how we’re carrying on under his name.”

A panel of experts judged the meat blind on taste, texture and looks, something which Bowers said it “prides itself on”.

“It’s a real team effort and I’m very proud of the team,” James added.

The sausage was a recipe from James' grandad and founder of the business George Bowers

“Everyone played a part, so a big thank you to them.”