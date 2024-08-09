An annual event to mark those who died during a First World War battle took place at a town church last week.

The yearly Gallipoli memorial service took place at Lynn’s All Saints Church and was organised by the group Gallipoli and Dardanelles International.

On August 3, the service was hosted by Revd Canon Adrian Ling and the congregation was led by Lynn and West Norfolk mayor Paul Bland.

John Crowe, president of Gallipoli and Dardanelles International, said: “This well-attended annual service was held at this lovely old church, thanks to the invitation of the Revd Canon Adrian Ling.”

The Gallipoli and Dardanelles International standard led five people to be presented at the altar.

Representatives from Turkey, Australia, France, New Zealand, and the Gurkhas attended

Ten wreaths were laid at a Memorial Window bearing the names of Lynn men who died during WW1, including during Gallipoli.

Mr Crowe added: “It was an excellent service fulfilling the aims and objectives of Gallipoli and Dardanelles International, namely remembrance, friendship and education.”

The Gallipoli campaign was a military operation which occurred between 1915 and 1916 when Allied troops landed on the Gallipoli peninsula in Ottoman, Turkey.

Its strategy was intended to allow Allied ships to pass through the Dardanelles, to capture Constantinople, now known as Istanbul, and to defeat Ottoman.

Flags were on display during the ceremony

Next year, the memorial service will be held in the same church on Saturday, August 2 2025.