There was a very special Christmas Day delivery for one family.

The Amisha family from Lynn welcomed their baby boy, born at 1.44pm on December 25 at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, weighing 5lb 13oz.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “A very festive congratulations to all the parents of these wonderful Christmas Day arrivals and a massive thank you to our amazing maternity team, who are working through this festive period to safely deliver all our Christmas babies and support the services around the team.”

Last year the hospital welcomed four babies on Christmas Day.