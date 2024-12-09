There was a chance to get out of the wind and rain on Sunday as visitors to King’s Lynn’s Guildhall complex stepped back to Victorian times.

Families were able to enjoy a host of Victorian Christmas-themed events including crafts, a Christmas Pudding Trail and a live performance.

The free event included a sweet-making station, the chance to meet Father and Mother Christmas and watch King’s Lynn Young Players performing Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Meeting Santa. Picture: Matthew Usher

The courtyard had miniature donkeys to meet and greet and there were refreshments and plenty of festive cheer in the Red Barn.

Victorian crafts. Matthew Usher

The event was organised by the West Norfolk Council team at the Guildhall. It had been made possible thanks to funding from the council and the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Activities were organised in association with Norfolk Museums Service.

Meeting Santa. Picture: Matthew Usher

Meeting Santa. Picture: Matthew Usher

Young Players on stage. Picture: Matthew Usher

Borough council cultural officer Tim FitzHigham with the miniature donkeys. Picture: Matthew Usher