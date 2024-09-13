A community project saw a “ringing in of the changes” this week when a new coronation bell replaced an original historic bell at a West Norfolk village church.

There were celebrations at St Mary’s Church in Heacham on Tuesday and Wednesday as the old bell - the oldest church bell in Norfolk dated around 1150 - was lowered from the tower and the commissioned new coronation bell was hoisted up the following day to take its place in the restored cupola.

Both bells were on display inside the church along with an exhibition which gave details of the project and Heacham vicar the Rev Veronica Wilson said both bells on show together was a “truly historic occasion for church and community”.

The coronation bell in the new cupola. Pictures: Ian Burt

The new bell, commissioned to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, had been polished and tuned ready for its arrival at Heacham.

It has been cast in bronze in Italy using traditional techniques at the Allanconi Foundry.

Watching the new bell winched into place

Pupils, staff and families from Heacham junior and infant schools were among those who attended the celebratory events and were able to see the bells and the lifting action from the tower.

The Rev Wilson said it had been a “fabulous and absolutely brilliant time” with lots of members of the community witnessing the events.

A thanksgiving service was held with the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen, blessing the new bell and cupola.

Neil Thomas at work

Tony Clay who built the cupola and Neil Thomas from Matthew Higby and Company, bell founders and hangers, both spoke at the service.

Rev Wilson said the new bell cannot be rung just yet as they are waiting for the arrival of its electro-magnetic striking hammer.

“It has been an absolute privilege to be involved in this great gathering for the church and community,” she said.