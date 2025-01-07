A peace and justice forum will be taking place at a Lynn church next weekend and a number of key speakers are due to attend.

Churches together in Lynn will be hosting the forum in the hope of facilitating a “more joined-up approach to alleviating poverty in the town”.

Last year’s inaugural forum was described as a “great success” with around 50 delegates from church and community coming together to address the issue of poverty in Lynn.

Rev Kyla Sorensen, who is from Churches Together

It will be taking place at the Gaywood Church Rooms from 10am to 3pm.

Speakers at the forum include Vicki Price, an Imagine Norfolk Together keyworker for Lynn, Cllr Paul Bland, Mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, and Rt Revd Rob Wickham, CEO of Church Urban Fund.

This free event is an interactive day of talks, an exhibition space with displays and an opportunity to network with local agencies and charities to share information - lunch and refreshments will be provided.

The event is taking place at Gaywood Church Rooms. Picture: Google Maps

There will be an opportunity to put your questions to Bishop Rob.

Revd Kyla Sorensen, joint moderator of Churches Together, said: “It’s a brilliant way to kick off the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2025.

“We are hoping it will facilitate a more joined up approach to alleviating poverty in our town. An opportunity for church and community to work together for the good of local people.”

Tickets to the forum are available for free on Eventbrite.

