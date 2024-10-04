A coffee shop in Lynn is almost ready to welcome customers to its “brighter and warmer” store after a refurbishment.

Costa Coffee in the Vancouver Quarter, on the corner of New Conduit Street and Broad Street, has been shut since Monday for the revamp - with the team preparing to greet coffee-lovers again tomorrow morning.

Store manager Dean Whitmore said: “It’s definitely exciting, it’s a fresh start and we look forward to re-welcoming local customers to a much brighter and warmer feeling to the store.”

Inside the newly refurbished Costa Coffee in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter

The week-long refurbishment has seen the branch get a makeover with new decor and indoor and outdoor furniture in addition to there being more tables, meaning more customers can enjoy their refreshments in-store.

“It now feels like a completely different and new shop. A lot of people have stopped me and said how much better it looks and we’re not even open yet,” Dean added.

Costa customers will also notice there are new pictures on the wall with a “more modern and vibrant” design, and new lighting fitting and fixtures.

New decor inside the Costa store

The store is set to reopen on Saturday morning

“It’s great to have a refresh, offering our customers a more modern, welcoming space to relax and enjoy their favourite Costa coffee,” Dean said.

The Vancouver Quarter store will reopen at 7am tomorrow.