A coffee shop in Lynn is set to close for a revamp next week which will make it a “better and brighter” experience for customers.

Costa Coffee in the Vancouver Quarter, on the corner of New Conduit Street and Broad Street, will be shut between Monday and Friday for the refurbishment.

Store manager Dean Whitmore said: “The business is growing and getting busier and busier.

Store manager Dean Whitmore, left, and barista Ollie Cawston

“The refresh will mean that this store is up-to-date with all the other stores. If you go to any that have the new decor, it’s clear they feel different.”

Mr Whitmore said the branch - which will shut at 3pm this Sunday and reopen at 7am on Saturday, October 5 - will have new furniture and lighting as well as changes to some of its layout.

“The decor will make it a much better experience compared to how it is now,” he added.

Inside the Costa branch at Lynn's Vancouver Quarter before the refurb

“The refresh will bring it up to the company’s standards and hopefully get more people in.”

While the Vancouver Quarter store - which has been in situ for more than 15 years and currently has a team of 11 - is shut, Costa fans can get their fix at the chain’s High Street branch.

“It’s a very exciting development and hopefully it will make the experience even better than it already is for customers, especially with Christmas coming up,” Mr Whitmore said.

“It’s important to have something shiny and new for people to enjoy.”