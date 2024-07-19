Cheques totalling £3,000 were handed over to two very different charities who support people in West Norfolk during times of need.

Norfolk Blood Bikes and King’s Lynn Foodbank were presented with £1,500 each by members of King’s Lynn Community Choir (KLCC), the money coming for proceeds raised at a recent summer concert.

KLCC deputy chair Belinda Sadler said: “We are delighted to have raised such a great sum for our two chosen charities.”

Paul Southwell, Norfolk Blood Bikes deputy chairperson, left, and Lee Gilbert, on behalf of King's Lynn Food Bank, second right, accepting cheques from King's Lynn Community Choir (KLCC) members. Also pictured are, from left, KLCC deputy chairperson Belinda Sadler, the choir's musical director Charlotte Sinassi-Hill, KLCC accompanist David Hill and choir treasurer Jude Ormston. Picture KLCC/Brian Sadler.

The group’s concert, held in the historic St Nicholas Chapel, saw a capacity audience of more than 400 enjoy a night of musical entertainment.

Under the baton of musical director Charlotte Şinassi-Hill, accompanied by David Hill on the piano and the chapel’s pipe organ, the choir performed a celebration of songs from the stage and screen.

These included a wide selection of popular and lesser-known numbers, with rousing renditions from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, Oklahoma, Oliver, The Sound of Music, The Lord of Rings and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The choir was supported by four guest soloists, with Andrew Masterson as master of the house and Denise Bridge as his mistress, joined by Elisabeth and Patrick Talbot.

Belinda added: “The first half concluded with a moving performance of ‘Gloria’ from Vivaldi and before the concert concluded the audience were treated to a haunting rendition of Ivor Novello’s ‘Fly home little heart’.

“The final number was a fantastic rendition of ‘Va Pensiero’ from the Verdi opera Nabucco that received a standing ovation from a very appreciative audience.”